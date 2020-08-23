The Republican National Convention is being held in my home state this year, but I won’t be tuning in. Before Donald Trump, I was proud to be a Republican. I admired conservative values: small government, integrity, and strong leadership.
Donald Trump does not embody any of these ideals. Under his leadership, our country has fallen victim to racism, bullying, name-calling, and science-denying. This is not what the Republican Party is supposed to represent.
I was born in North Carolina and grew up surrounded by American history and idealism. I viewed working in government as an act of public service. In my 8th-grade class campaign speech, I quoted President John F. Kennedy asking my classmates, “What can you do for your country?” I fear by watching Trump, children will view government as a self-serving enterprise and ask instead, “What can my country do for me?” The latter view, the one President Trump has adopted, leaves America in a precarious position at home and abroad.
In 2005, I was appointed as a circuit court judge by a Republican governor and was supported by Republican groups in my appointment and subsequent re-elections. For most of my life, being a Republican was a part of my identity, but I can no longer belong to a political party that chooses to place this president at the forefront.
In the past, I hung in there with presidents and GOP candidates who I didn’t always agree with because I could always find something to admire in their character. I believed that, despite their flaws, they had America’s best interest in mind. Sadly, I cannot find any such trait to admire in President Trump, nor in other GOP leaders who lack the backbone to stand up for decency, civility, accountability and truthfulness.
When I watch Trump give a press conference, I am reminded of a child stumbling through his book report because he didn’t read the book. When I watch congressional hearings, I am appalled to see Republicans abandon the truth in order to stand by President Trump.
While some GOP leaders stood up for a moment, they have now dwindled down to “yes-men” in pathetic attempts to hold on to power. When faced with a president who needed advice, guidance, and healthy disagreement, these Republicans shrunk to the status of shills and golf buddies.
In these trying times, we need a president who can unite us. We need someone with character and decency, who acts in the country’s best interest. Time and time again, Trump has proven he is not the man for the job. He was inept when times were good, and he is ruinous now when so much is uncertain.
The president’s handling of the coronavirus was a complete disaster. In an act of self-preservation, he downplayed the virus from the beginning, insisting that it would just go away as the weather got warmer.
Trump turned the global health issue into a polarized political problem by refusing to wear a mask, and put American lives in danger by carelessly suggesting we inject disinfectant to rid our bodies of the virus.
I am also not for open borders, but the Trump administration’s mistreatment of immigrant children will be a stain on our country’s conscience forever. His zero-tolerance immigration policy separated kids from their parents who had illegally crossed over into the United States. Children were placed in cages and treated like animals.
There was no system in place to reunite families, so many parents were “deported back to their home countries without their children.” Unfortunately, this is only one of countless examples of how Trump’s lack of morality is putting people at risk and tarnishing America’s reputation.
Breaking with the Republican Party has cost me friendships and severed ties with people I admired. But I value truth, compassion, law and order, and human rights too dearly to place my faith or my vote in a person or a party that does not share my values.
In 2020, I am voting for Joe Biden.