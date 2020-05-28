Why I voted the way I did on the bond referendum
Having been a school teacher at John A. Holmes High School, I know that the building is old and needs work. Being a County Commissioner for a little over a year now, I can see the County’s finances are tight and with the COVID-19 shortfall, tighter still.
As an individual, I know that plans often change and that one has to be flexible and keep looking to the future.
Therefore, I will strongly support a bond referendum for the high school to be on the 2022 ballot.
Here is why:
The County will pay off its debt service in the 2024 budget cycle and it would be in a much better position to assume new debt. Our debt service repayment now costs taxpayers $2,300,000 a year.
By then, we will have architectural plans and renderings to look at so the public can see what we are proposing to build. Right now there are no finalized plans.
In 2022 we will have a more relaxed time frame to hold public hearings, as required by law, to inform the public on the functions of the building and the financing options for the school. The new school should be fully funded and well thought out.
The Board of Commissioners did not make this decision lightly and looked at many factors. The tipping point was the COVID-19 impact on the County’s revenue and those of the State.
In last year’s State budget (which still has not been passed) there was 10.6 million dollars in place for new school construction for Chowan County.
As well, there was also a grant for Tier-1 Counties: about $15 million for Chowan County. We cannot count on that now.
My wife and I are proud of the Edenton-Chowan school system. Both our children attended the County schools. My wife and I are both educators.
It was painful to make this decision but the Commissioners feel the decision was made in the best interest for Chowan County.
Larry McLaughlin
Chowan County Commissioner