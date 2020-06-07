People ask me why the stock market seems immune to the multiple calamities afflicting America today.
I penned an 800-word treatise to explain this to The Daily Advance readers, trekking deep into interest rate theory, examining the role of institutional investors and making political predictions.
My circle of amateur editors couldn’t understand a word of it.
My wife Diana just could not get the hang of the inverted relationship between bond prices and interest rates as I patiently explained it on a 45-minute drive through the Dismal Swamp to a real estate appointment. “Talk about ‘Dismal,’” she said.
Later the same night, another reader screamed, “Pick one thing and explain it well. I’ll never understand the bond dance.”
So, here’s the thing.
Since March, the Federal Reserve and Congress have sprinkled $6 trillion in new cash across the wilting economy. Some of it found its way into stimulus checks and special unemployment benefits of $600 a week. More went through the Paycheck Protection Plan to help businesses keep paying workers.
Think of it as watering your wilting tomatoes: even though you focus the hose on the plants, some of it flows away to the edge of the garden. That’s Wall Street and the big money institutions like insurance companies, foundations and endowments, pension plans and mutual funds.
These outfits are agents for millions of ordinary Americans, like you and me, who are trying to save for a kid’s college education, or their own retirement or to insure their lives and property. With all that new money sloshing into stocks, it’s important to all of us that the gamble works.
Treasurer Dale Folwell, the sole trustee of the $105 billion N.C. State Employee Pension Plan, must send a check every month to 300,000 retired teachers, highway patrolmen, transportation workers and court employees. Folwell is one of the biggest buyers of stocks and bonds in the country. If stocks go up, it makes his job easier and the future retirement of hundreds of thousands of modestly-paid state workers more secure.
Foundations, like the one I chair at College of The Albemarle, and a similar foundation at Elizabeth City State University, are big holders of stocks, too. We have a fiduciary duty to our generous donors to be good stewards of their money. More importantly, COA gives out 145 named scholarships every year, helping needy students to complete their college educations. A bull market helps us to help them.
If you own a life insurance policy or have insurance on your home and car, those insurers are significant investors. They have a legal burden to set aside reserves sufficient to pay those obligations. They are happy about rising stock and bond prices. You should be, too.
One of those insurers might be a company owned by Warren Buffett, the 89-year-old chairman of Berkshire Hathaway Corp.
Buffett is a supreme optimist, like many investors.
In his February letter to shareholders, Buffett said that his newspaper route earnings of $114.75 in 1942 are worth over $600,000 now, invested in a basket of American stocks.
That stunning growth over 77 years came despite seven Republican and seven Democratic presidents, double-digit inflation, multiple impeachment efforts, the 9/11 terror, Ebola, SARS and swine flu epidemics, wars and assassinations and 40,000-percent growth in national debt.
Today’s challenges are no more daunting than those we have faced and vanquished over the last eight decades, Buffett said.
Buffett believes that over the next 77 years most of the growth in America’s $108 trillion in wealth will result from our ingenuity, optimism, investments and strength of character. These will be reflected in new companies we cannot even dream of and rising stock prices. He calls this inexorable growth “The American Tailwind.”
Believe in it.