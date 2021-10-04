The first time Black troops in the Union Army conducted combat operations in North Carolina will be the subject of a new state historical marker that will be unveiled later this month in Elizabeth City.
A North Carolina Highway Historical Marker about “Wild’s Raid” will be unveiled at Mariners’ Wharf Park during a ceremony scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 30, at 2 p.m.
Wild’s Raid is named for Gen. Edward A. Wild, a Union general who led 2,000 Black soldiers on a raid of northeastern North Carolina from Dec. 5 to Dec. 24, 1863.
According to Marvin Tupper Jones of the Chowan Discovery Group, the raid was carried out by Black Union soldiers who had traveled down to Elizabeth City from Hampton Roads, Virginia.
“Most of the soldiers had been enslaved only months before and many were returning to their home communities to rescue family and neighbors,” he said.
During the raid, the Union troops “destroyed rebel camps and supplies, killed guerrillas who fought against the United States, and rescued over 2,500 enslaved women, children and men,” Jones said.
Wild’s raid, as the operation became known, represented the first time Black soldiers in the Union Army conducted combat operations in North Carolina, Jones said.
Jones, who nominated Wild’s Raid for a marker, said the marker will be provided by the North Carolina State Office of Archives and History.
Both the city and Elizabeth City State University are providing support for the marker’s unveiling and Mayor Bettie Parker is scheduled to make welcoming remarks.
According to Jones, the mission of the Chowan Discovery Group is to research, document, preserve and present the history of the Winton Triangle, a 280-year-old landowning community of people of color. For more information about the group, contact Jones at 202-236-2030 or marvin@chowandiscovery.org.