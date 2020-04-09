Williams awarded Teaching Fellows scholarship

Aces’ senior and future chemistry teacher Faelynn Williams has been awarded a prestigious Teaching Fellows scholarship to attend UNC-Charlotte starting this fall.
The four-year scholarship provides up to $4,125 per semester for up to eight semesters as well as activities within the program to enrich her education.
“I chose UNC-Charlotte because of the great balance they have for students wishing to teach at the high school level,” she said. “This allows me to major in chemistry and minor in secondary education; therefore, grasping a full education in chemistry and preparing myself to be able to complete the North Carolina Teaching Licensure requirements, and have a full semester for student teaching.”
Williams explained why she wants to pursue a teaching high school chemistry.
“The reason I want to be a teacher is to make an impact on students in their final step into the real world,” she said. “High school is an essential point for students to prepare for their next steps may it be a four-year education, trade school or going straight into the workforce.”
A polished apple – like those that students give to teachers – doesn’t fall from the tree.
“I was inspired by my grandmother, Diane Swanner, who taught for 30 years and as a kid told me many inspiring stories about her students and their accomplishments,” Williams said.
And then there is Rachel O’Kelley, a dynamo science teacher at John A. Holmes High School who recently received the Milken Educator Award.
“When I had Mrs. O’Kelley for the first time as a sophomore for Honors Chemistry, I absolutely loved it and her teaching style,” she said. “She pushed me to become better in not only science, but also public speaking and writing through her assignments, projects, and activities. She is a true inspiration and why I choose to study chemistry.”
Worth noting, Williams is also being recognized for the second year as a Carson Scholar – a scholarship valued at $1,000 scholarship. She was also recognized by the Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership Program with the Academic All-Star Award.
Williams gave high marks to the education she received from Edenton Chowan Schools, but only if a student applies him or herself.
“It is what you make of it. You can have the best teachers and supplies, but if you don’t apply yourself you will never succeed,” she said. “I feel Edenton-Chowan’s public school system presents the opportunities and facilities to succeed.”