Williams Named London Foundation Scholar

Maggie E. Williams, a senior at Perquimans High School, has been named the 2020 London Foundation Scholar for Perquimans County High School and is the recipient of the George and Frances London Educational Foundation Scholarship.
This scholarship is one of the most prestigious scholarships offered to graduating seniors.
This is a $7,500 renewable ($30,000 over 4 years) scholarship and the recipient must attend an accredited four-year college or university.
Recipients may renew the scholarship each year subject to maintaining a 3.0 cumulative grade point average and a review by the Foundation of the recipient’s overall accomplishments during the academic year.
To be eligible to apply for the London Scholarship, applicants must have an unweighted grade point average of 3.5 and score at least 1200 on the math and language sections of the SAT.
“Maggie is a highly motivated and talented student who has demonstrated exceptional academic potential and a strong commitment to enhance her personal and leadership potential. She demonstrates impeccable character and holds several leadership roles among her peers,” said Principal Wayne Price. “She has a GPA of 4.516 and is dually enrolled at Perquimans County High School and College of the Albemarle.”
Williams has been active in Future Farmers of America, Perquimans 4-H, Health Occupations Students of America, Beta Club and Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
Williams plans to attend North Carolina State University to major in Agronomy and Biology.
She is the daughter of Jeff and Bonita Williams of Hertford.