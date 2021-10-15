Brittany Nicole Weathersbee was charged with simple assault and resist, delay & obstruct by the Martin County Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 9.
Martin County Sheriff’s Office
Incidents
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports of incidents include:
Oct. 4
Serving criminal summons was reported at 2251 Main St. in Jamesville.
Serving criminal summons was reported at 1670 Riddick’s Grove Church Rd. in Williamston.
Larceny after break or enter and financial card theft was reported at 108 Ayers St. in Everetts.
Oct. 5
Lost handgun was reported at 4175 Ed’s Grocery Rd. in Williamston.
Warrant service other jurisdiction was reported at an undisclosed location.
Child support was reported at 4845 Prison Camp Rd., Lot 1 in Williamston.
Oct. 6
Assault on a female was reported at Suncreek Apartments, 1315 Main St., Apt. 10 in Jamesville.
Warrant service other jurisdiction was reported at 305 Main St. in Williamston.
Larceny was reported at 2642 Osbourne Rd. in Robersonville.
Oct. 7
Unauthorized use of motor vehicle was reported at 5441 Wildcat Rd. in Williamston.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported at 1190 McCaskey Rd. in Williamston.
Oct. 8
Theft from motor vehicle was reported at 1050 William Lanier Dr. in Williamston.
Communicating threats was reported at 1315 Main St., Apt. 10 in Jamesville.
Forcible breaking and entering, all other larceny and destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported at 9379 N.C. 17 in Williamston.
Oct. 9
An undisclosed incident was reported at 1002 Hyland Ave. in Williamston.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported at 2608 Bonnie Best Rd. in Williamston.
Forcible breaking and entering was reported at 1315 Grand Canyon Rd. in Williamston.
Simple assault, assault on a female, resist, delay & obstruct, firearm by felon and communicating threats was reported at 315 East Railroad St. in Robersonville.
Larceny was reported at 1290 Everett Rd. in Robersonville.
Oct. 10
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported at 1675 Old Everetts Rd. in Williamston.
Injury to personal property was reported at 3019 Wildcat Rd. in Williamston.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports of arrests include:
Oct. 4
Kimberly Johnson Biggs was charged with a criminal summons.
Gerald Ray Lilley was charged with a criminal summons.
Oct. 5
Parish Howard Jr. was charged with warrant service other jurisdiction.
Eric C. Whitehurst was charged with child support.
Oct. 6
Ronald Martin was charged with failure to appear.
Oct. 9
Brittany Nicole Weathersbee was charged with simple assault and resist, delay & obstruct.
Raleigh Weathersbee was charged with resist, delay & obstruct, assault on a female, firearm by felon and communicating threats.
Williamston Police Dept.
Incidents
The Williamston Police Department reports of incidents include:
Oct. 4
Driving while license suspended was reported at North Haughton St. and West Liberty St. in Williamston.
Injury to personal property was reported at Ross Motel, 1700 U.S. 17 in Williamston.
Oct. 5
Displaying expired registration plate was reported at 107 East Blvd. in Williamston.
Oct. 6
Assault by pointing a gun, assault on a female and injury to personal property was reported at 427 Melbourne Ave. in Williamston.
Injury to personal property was reported at 103 Leggett’s Ln. in Williamston.
Communicating threats was reported at 601 Warren St. in Williamston.
Larceny was reported at Tobacco Plus Vape, 1163 Walmart Dr. in Williamston.
Oct. 7
Injury to personal property was reported at 513 South Haughton St., Apt. B in Williamston.
Assault on a female was reported at 608 South Haughton St. in Williamston.
Oct. 8
Larceny was reported 1981 U.S. 17 in Williamston.
Oct. 9
Larceny was reported at 306 West Blvd. in Williamston.
Warrant services for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at New Dixie Mart in Williamston.
Oct. 10
Probation violation, trespassing and shoplifting was reported at Walmart, 1529 Washington St. in Williamston.
Larceny was reported at Walmart, 1529 Washington St. in Williamston.
Oct. 11
Larceny was reported at Walmart, 1529 Washington St. in Williamston.
Larceny was reported at Walmart, 1529 Washington St. in Williamston.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Williamston Police Department reports of arrests include:
Oct. 4
Youneat Lee James Jr., 41, was charged with worthless checks.
Markedia Chantelle Morgan, 28, was charged with Driving while license suspended.
Oct. 5
Mario Dvon Reynolds,43, was charged with displaying expired registration plate.
Oct. 9
Michael Wayne Brown, 46, was charged with warrant services for offense(s) in another jurisdiction.
Oct. 10
Teresa Diane Cox, 56, was charged with probation violation, trespassing and shoplifting.
Robersonville Police Dept.
Incidents
The Robersonville Police Department reports of incidents include:
There are no incidents reported at this time.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Robersonville Police Department reports of arrests include:
There are no arrests reported at this time.