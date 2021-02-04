Though no snowpocolypse nor snowmageddon, Old Man Winter brought his shock and awe to Northeastern North Carolina last week.
Thursday, maybe an inch or so of snow fell here, there and everywhere so much so that kids cheered when Perquimans schools were canceled – SNOW DAY!
More than 1,300 power outages occurred in the New Hope Road area of Perquimans County. See related story page A2.
Kudos to Hertford Police Chief Dennis Brown who braved the cold and elements Thursday morning to assist a stranded motorist.
Friday, it was rainy and sleety most of the day. Due to the temperatures being well below freezing between Thursday evening and Friday morning, and some roads still being wet, schools operated on 100% remote learning for students.
Because some groundhog saw its shadow, we’re getting six more weeks of winter so it’ll be cold, yucky and rainy in the days to come. Thursday, it’ll be partly cloudy and temps will range between 37 and 51 degrees.
Friday, there is a 70 percent chance of rain with temps between 56 and 33 degrees.
Saturday, it will be partly sunny with temperatures between 35 and 48 degrees.
Sunday, it will be cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and temps between 28 and 49 degrees.