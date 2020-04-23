Wise Words: The Waiting Game

Matthew 15:21-28 tells a story of a Canaanite woman who heard about Jesus and believed that He was capable to provide the miracle her daughter needed. She said to Jesus, “Lord, Son of David, have mercy on me! My daughter is demon-possessed and suffering terribly.” What was Christ’s immediate reaction to this woman’s request? Verse 23 says, “Jesus did not answer a word.” Imagine the emotions in this mom’s heart. What are we to do when God is silent? We must remember that the silence of God should never be interpreted as indifference.
Sometimes God is silent in your life because He wants to develop your faith. When this beautiful encounter is viewed in its context, it is evident that Jesus wanted to strengthen the woman’s faith.
The conversation between the Canaanite woman and Jesus ended with Jesus telling the woman, “O, woman, great is your faith!”
This woman was not silenced by Jesus’ silence. She continued to follow after Jesus and shout, “Lord, help me!” After a while, Jesus answered her for the first time: “I was sent only to the lost sheep of Israel. It is not right to take the children’s bread and toss it to the dogs.” What is the point that Jesus made with this parable? His point was this: God’s plan of salvation shows that God is faithful and merciful.
The children referred to the privileged position of Israel, and the dogs referred to the less privileged position of the Gentiles, non-Jewish people. Jesus reminded this woman that there are priorities that must be observed. Dogs must be fed, but not at the expense of the children.
In God’s plan of salvation, Israel was chosen to be God’s witness nation. God did not choose the Jews because they deserved to be chosen, but because he wanted to show his love and mercy to them (Deuteronomy 7:7-8; 9:4-6). Because the Jews are God’s chosen people, God gave them two distinct privileges.
They were the people through whom Christ came into the world and the message and blessings of the gospel were offered to them first (John 4:22; Romans 1:16). God’s plan of salvation shows that God is faithful and merciful.
The Canaanite woman responded to the parable with optimism. She said, “OK Jesus. I accept what is implied in this comparison and I rejoice because of it, for certainly good masters do not allow their pets to starve to death. They permit them to eat the crumbs that fall from the table.” Verse 28: “Then Jesus said to her, ‘Woman, you have great faith! Your request is granted.’ And her daughter was healed at that moment.” Jesus was delighted by her response. His parable was not meant to discourage her, but to challenge her to a greater faith. What is great faith? Great faith believes that God is faithful and merciful.
We should learn from and follow this persistent mother’s example. Her story provides us a guide in approaching Jesus with our requests. 1. Humbly seek Jesus and acknowledge who He is, 2. Boldly ask for His mercy and help for your need, 3. Incessantly present your need to Him, and 4. Faithfully, believe He will intercede on your behalf.
The silence of God should never be interpreted as indifference because Jesus stands ready to help all who trust Him.