In their trips to North Carolina this weekend, Donald Trump and Mike Pence are trying to sell voters on his health care plan to replace the Affordable Care Act — but the simple truth is that there is no plan — and Trump’s continues to pursue a lawsuit that would take health care away from millions and eliminate protections for pre-existing conditions.
In recent days, Trump has tried to tell us he would protect people with pre-existing conditions — something the ACA already provides for in law. He says his plan will cost less and give people more choices. The problem: nearly four years into his presidency, we still don’t know what that plan is. We all remember the fight to get the ACA passed — a knock down, drag out fight to give every American health care. Voters in North Carolina and Virginia still know what a real health care bill is.
And they know things like what Trump offered up at his rally last night — fake orders with no actual power — are just fig leaves hiding his lack of ideas.
In 2018, more than 1 million North Carolinians were still uninsured, and since Donald Trump took office, more than 119,000 people in the Tar Heel State lost their coverage.
To date, more than 712,000 Virginians remain uninsured even as we continue to battle a pandemic that has taken the lives of more than 200,000 Americans.
One would think that with a deadly virus spreading through our country, the leader of our nation would be looking to ensure all Americans receive the medical care they may need right now. But instead, Trump seems more committed than ever to dismantling the ACA and throwing millions of families into financial and medical uncertainty.
The reality is that our rural communities are often the ones hit hardest by a lack of access to affordable health insurance. When hospitals close, people living in rural communities have to travel farther and pay more for any coverage at all, putting their health and financial wellbeing in jeopardy. Since 2010, Virginia has lost two rural hospitals while North Carolina has lost seven.
Donald Trump has been saying for months that he’s getting ready to unveil a new health care plan. It hasn’t happened, and the reason is obvious: he doesn’t have a plan.
There have been more inconsistencies and contradictions in Trump’s positions than anyone can keep track of. But the one issue where he’s always held the same view is his staunch commitment to repealing the Affordable Care Act.
And right now, with the Senate, White House and Supreme Court all on the line, the ACA has never been in such a precarious position. The Trump administration and its Republican allies have brought a reckless, partisan lawsuit to the US Supreme Court to completely unravel the ACA, and that case will be heard just one week after the November election.
If the ACA is struck down or repealed by Republicans in a second Trump term, it means the nearly 5 million North Carolinians and 3.5 million Virginians with pre-existing conditions are stripped of their protections, and it means hundreds of thousands of others who were able to purchase affordable insurance for the first time in their lives will be thrown off their plans.
There is too much at stake, particularly in our rural communities, for anyone to sit this election out. To save the ACA and the protections it provides to millions of people in both our states, we have to make every single one of the next 4 days count.