Without Love

Although I loosely follow professional sports, it is hard to miss the happenings of today. Just this past Sunday, according to some reports, NASCAR made aware a noose was found in the garage stall of Darryl (Bubba) Wallace. We will see where that story goes. He drives for the Richard Petty team.
In his third full-time season at the top level, Wallace is the only Black driver in the Cup Series. He also claims to be a leader in fighting racism and injustice.
Controversial as it may be, Wallace requested NASCAR remove the Confederate Flag from racing events, and they approved. The sports arenas are now battlegrounds.
There are countless instances of overt and covert racism peppered throughout all professional sports. Like everything else, sports are not a sanctuary from racism; they are a reflection of society – of you and me.
You may accuse me of putting my head in the sand, but I have reached my limit. The destruction of our heritage and its artifacts by heathens is incomprehensible. The unconcealed hatred burning rampant through our nation takes my breath away.
What is life about anyway? Fine dining; binge-watching movies; expensive vehicles; lavish homes; travel? Well, no! Life is about peace. Life is about love.
“If I speak in the tongues of men and of angels, but have not love, I am a noisy gong or a clanging cymbal. And if I have prophetic powers, and understand all mysteries and all knowledge, and if I have all faith, so as to remove mountains, but have not love, I am nothing. If I give away all I have, and if I deliver up my body to be burned, but have not love, I gain nothing. Love is patient and kind; love does not envy or boast; it is not arrogant or rude. It does not insist on its own way; it is not irritable or resentful.” 1 Corinthians 13:1-13 ESV
Undoubtedly, quite news-wise, you are. I suppose, much more than I. To know more, I care not!
My head and my heart simply won’t contain any more evil and corrupt news. What I want to think about are peace and love. John 12:34 tells us. “A new commandment I give to you that you love one another: just as I have loved you, you also are to love one another.”
The greatest commandment, which is the very heart of the matter, is told by Mark and Matthew. Recall when the “lawyer” questioned Jesus on this very idea, and hear Jesus’s response. “Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind, and with all thy strength: this is the first commandment. And the second is like, namely this, Thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself. There is none other commandment greater than these.” Mark 12:30-31 KJV. Our love of God must be sincere, not in word and tongue only.
Loving the unlovely is not easy; turning your cheek is even more difficult. The only barriers that stand in the way of racial reconciliation are self-imposed.
If we follow His instructions and honestly believe His Word, then we see all men with a heart like mine, a soul that will go to heaven, and peace for our future.
Ask God to help you and me in our quest for love and peace, for we are doomed without love.