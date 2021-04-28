Less than a week after justice prevailed for George Floyd, another black man has been killed. Andrew Brown Jr., a Black man, was killed by sheriff’s deputies in Elizabeth City, North Carolina.
The sheriff and the county attorney have insulted the family and the world. They took 120 hours to show the family only 20 seconds of an edited video from only one camera that recorded Andrew Brown’s fatal shooting.
The question is why are the videos being edited or withheld? Is a law enforcement coverup taking place?
In the case against George Floyd’s murderer, what would have been the narrative if a teenager had not used her cell phone to record the knee on Floyd’s neck for over 8 minutes?
Good Americans of every color will continue marching, protesting and praying for freedom, equality and justice.
In the words of Dr. Martin Luther King, spoken at the 1963 March on Washington, “Now is the time to lift our nation from the quick sands of racial injustice to the solid rock of brotherhood.”
Let us trust our eyes and ears. Television, cell phone videos, and the internet can show the truth when others lie or coverup.
We cannot move forward to heal this nation until America and Americans acknowledge the truth: hatred and systemic racism are ingrained in the heart and soul of America. Time to change.
HERBERT H.J. HARRIS
Wilmington