That’s a lot of hair that young man had, but of course college life tends to do that.
Well, Brandon Winslow’s long locks of hair have been been cut for a good cause – Wigs for Kids.
Wonder if Rapunzel thought of that? Probably not, so give Winslow a gold star for thinking of others.
Perquimans Pirates alumnus turned Wolfpack alumnus, Winslow recently graduated magna cum laude from North Carolina State University with a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science.
During the last two years of Winslow’s studies, he let his hair grow and wore the “man bun” look. In celebration of his graduation, Winslow chose to cut his hair and donate his 12-inch bundle of mane to Wigs for Kids.
Wigs for Kids is a non-profit charity based in the United States that accepts donations of human hair to make wigs for children suffering from hair loss.
The nonprofit is a cooperative effort among Certified Cosmetic Therapists throughout North America who share a common goal.
“Children shouldn’t have to worry about how they look, especially when they’re in the middle of a health crisis,” said founder Jeffrey Paul. “We want to give these kids the opportunity to feel good about themselves again.”
In a recent article posted by Medical News Today, hair grows, on average, about one centimeter (0.4 inches) per month.
Winslow is currently pursuing his master’s degree in computer science at NC State and hopes to make another donation for his next graduation.
Perquimans High School Class Valedictorian in 2016, Winslow is the son of Edward and Jewel Winslow, and the grandson of Glenn and Bernice Langley and (the late) Clifford and Etta Florence Winslow.
“I am honored to have a son who has such a generous heart,” his mother said.
For more information about making a hair donation, visit wigsforkids.org.