An Elizabeth City woman was killed in a single-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 17 in Perquimans County Tuesday night (Aug 25).
Sgt. B.P. Daniel of the N.C. Highway Patrol identified the victim on Wednesday as Patricia Williams, 80, of Millpond Road.
According to information released by the patrol, Williams was driving on U.S. 17 before 10 p.m. when her 2011 Ford Fusion ran off the highway in the 500 block of the highway near Swing Gate Road.
Williams’ Ford proceeded to drive through a ditch, collide with a culvert and then become airborne, Daniel said, reading from information compiled by the investigating trooper. The vehicle continued through a ditch before coming to rest on the side of U.S. 17, Daniel said.
According to the investigating trooper’s email, Williams wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, Daniel said.
The patrol was informed of the accident at 9:59 p.m., Daniel said.
Perquimans County Emergency Management officials, who responded to the accident, said in a press release that the vehicle’s driver died at the scene. A Nightingale helicopter was dispatched to the accident but was canceled en route, the release states.
Other Perquimans agencies that responded to the incident included the Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office, Perquimans County Emergency Medical Services, Winfall Fire Department and the Hertford Fire Department.