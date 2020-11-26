Women in northeastern North Carolina have long been known for “breaking barriers.”
Now a new exhibit at Museum of the Albemarle pays tribute to their trailblazing efforts.
“Women Breaking Barriers in Northeastern NC” opened Friday on the second floor of the museum in Elizabeth City. The exhibit is part of a statewide project of the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources’ titled “She Changed the World.”
The project was conceived to coincide with the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage in the United States.
The exhibit tells the story of accomplishments of women throughout the region, as far south as Hyde County and west to Halifax County.
The “Breaking Barriers” exhibit also featured a high school student art contest. The contest was held last year, and participating students were given a list of significant women from their counties to choose to portray in their art.
The artwork is on display downstairs at the museum and on Friday the winning artists were announced.
Celia Manning, a freshman at Perquimans County High School, won her county for her painting honoring former U.S. Attorney and former First District Court Judge Janice Cole.
Manning said she has been painting and creating art since she was in first grade.
“I’ve always loved painting. The first art competition I entered was in first grade. I won second place,” she said.
Manning said she chose to paint Cole because she wants the former judge to see her work.
“I decided to paint Judge Cole because she’s a huge inspiration to me,” she said. “I also know that she is still a resident of Perquimans County, and I wanted to paint someone who would be able to see it.”
Cole won a landslide victory in 1990 to become the first woman and the first black person to be elected as a District Court judge in the first judicial district. The district includes Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Dare, Gates, Pasquotank and Perquimans counties.
Cole held the bench until 1994 when President Bill Clinton nominated her to be a U.S. Attorney in North Carolina. She was the first female African American to serve in that role. It made her the highest-ranking federal law enforcement official over 44 of the state’s 100 counties.
Manning said Cole is an inspiration to many people.
“Judge Cole is inspirational to me because she broke multiple glass ceilings,” she said. “Not only did she break gender barriers, but race barriers as well. That’s why I chose to paint this scene. It’s supposed to represent her opening doors.”
Manning said she can’t wait to take art classes at Perquimans High School.
“I’m really looking forward to taking art class next semester,” she said. “I just wish our middle school offered classes, so I could have learned more skills at a younger age.”
After Manning graduates high school, she wants to work for Walt Disney.
“After I graduate high school, I want to become an animator for Walt Disney Studios. Disney movies were a big part of my childhood, so I hope to help create movies for future kids. I am also considering a career in the environmental field,” she said.
The Breaking Barriers exhibit will remain open through the year 2022. Museum of the Albemarle’s current operating hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.