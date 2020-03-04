Women’s Giving Circle members voted to fund three projects -- with a total cost of over $10,000 -- that help female patients of Vidant Chowan Hospital and their families.
The group of woman formed in 2016 to benefit the Edenton hospital, meet Feb. 27 at the 1767 Chowan County Courthouse’s second floor.
The Women’s Giving Circle has 92 members and raised $12,330 this year. The projects they approved cost $10,085.80.
The projects will go before the Chowan Hospital Foundation’s board for final approval.
One of the projects was a request from the Vidant Chowan Birthing Center for $3,700 to purchase a CuddleCot.
The device is a way for the hospital to improve services to bereaved parents with the option of spending time with their stillborn baby.
Currently, stillborns born at the hospital are sent to the morgue within a few hours after delivery to delay the decomposition process. This doesn’t allow families to grieve on their own terms.
A CuddleCot cooling pad is placed in any Mose’s basket, crib, pram or bed and is connected by a insulated hose to be quietly cooled using a cooling unit. This slows the decomposition progress and allows families to say good-bye to the baby in their own time.
Sutton Jones, of South Carolina, who used the CuddleCot, said, “I can’t even explain how helpful the CuddleCot was to us. We have memories with our daughter that we never would have had. We got to hold her, kiss her, change her, take pictures with her, spend the night with her, just love her as our child. Time is a precious thing and we were so thankful that our hospital had a CuddleCot.”
Vidant Chowan Wellness and Safe Kids asked for car seats and cribs for kids kits, a total request of $2,785.80.
SIDS — sudden infant death syndrome — affected 1,400 infants in the US in 2017. It has unknown causes but the majority of cases are linked to sleep.
Th Cribs for Kids Kits include a SleepSack, ABC Onsie, ABC’s of Safe Sleep photo magnet, Phillips Soothie Pacifier, Cribs for Kids Step-Down booklet and “Sleep Baby Safe and Snug” children’s book.
The Wellness department and Safe Kids asked for 20 Graco car seats that can safety hold an infant weighing 4 pounds. It is convertible, which means it can be used until the child is 65 lbs. and facing forward.
Car seats are not sold in any area stores, until you travel to Ahoskie or Elizabeth City, said Alexandria Diamond, Vidant Chowan Safe Kids representative. For that reason, Safe Kids provides these car seats at monthly car seat checks for those who need them. They use grant funds to acquire the car seats and make them available to families at $20 a piece.
The third project, with a cost of $3,600, comes from Vidant Chowan Rehabilitation for a Pathway NMR 200 Biofeedback unit for a Woman’s Pelvic Health program.
The rehab department is currently working to create create a program specifically to treat pelvic dysfunctions that are commonly related to orthopedic conditions, childbirth, menopause and sexual dysfunction.
Tracey Colson, manager of Vidant Chowan Rehabilitation, noted that currently patients with pelvis floor issues have to travel to Tarboro or the Outer Banks for treatment.
“Many women in this area go to Virginia for treatment,” she said.
The unit allows for internal treatment essential for implementation and optimal patient outcomes. It will help patients improve issues with constipation, urinary inconvenience and pain during sex.
Also during the meeting, the Woman’s Giving Circle voted for its new officers. They are Chairwoman Lisa Dyer, Vice Chair Eula Beasley, Secretary Mary Bowling and Treasurer Ginny Waff.