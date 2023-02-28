Those who may feel as though they are so far into forested land that they can’t see the real price of trees, their curiosities and questions will be answered at the 4th annual Bertie County Woodlands Management meeting.
The March 7 event is sponsored by the N.C. Extension Service and is being held at the Cashie Convention Center.
Retail lumber prices have substantially increased over the past two years and, while prices may be softening in the hardwood market, the increases have an effect on local forestry.
The timber market continues to be a strong point of interest. Area Specialized Agent, NCSU Forestry Extension’s Colby Lambert will offer an overview on prices as well as factors affecting supply and demand of forest products.
Woodland owners may have harvested timber at some point in the past or may be planning to harvest more in the near future. In either case, important decisions need to be addressed in order to have a successful timber harvest.
Austin Heine, Reforestation Advisor with Arbor Gen will share his experience on this subject and discuss future markets. Heine was formerly with the N.C. Tree Improvement Program for 10 years and brings a wealth of knowledge with him.
He recently contributed to an informative article on individual tree progeny tests on Loblolly Pine growth.
The meeting is free, but does require registration on the N.C. Extension website. The event begins at 6: p.m. at 118 County Farm Road in Windsor. Dinner will be served.