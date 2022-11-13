...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST MONDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River, and Pamlico Sound.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM EST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Retired U.S. Army Command Sgt. Major John Woodson served 27 years before retiring in February 2020. His career included three deployments each to Iraq and Afghanistan.
Retired U.S. Army veteran John Woodson completed basic training in 1994 at Fort Knox, Kentucky. Nearly three decades later, he retired as a command sergeant major while assigned to a familiar place: Fort Knox.
Woodson, 48, retired in February 2020 after serving in the Army for 27 years. His career included three deployments each to Iraq and Afghanistan.
Woodson also served at Schofield Barracks in Hawaii and with the 82nd Airborne in Fort Bragg, and completed several assignments with the 3rd Infantry Division, based at Fort Stewart, in Georgia. His final assignment was to a command at Fort Knox.
Woodson, who is a native of Charleston, West Virginia, enlisted in the Army as a reconnaissance scout and excelled through the ranks. He earned his E5 sergeant’s chevron in three years and achieved sergeant major in 15 years, he said.
“The military was good to me,” he said.
Woodson was serving as a platoon sergeant in the 3rd ID when the entire division was deployed to Iraq in early 2003. Five more deployments to the Middle East would follow.
Woodson described his tour at Schofield Barracks in Hawaii in the mid-1990s as one of his more memorable tours.
“It was a smaller organization I was assigned to, (with) more of a tight-knit bond,” he said.
That Hawaii tour was early in his career and featured some of the most “outstanding training” he received as a soldier, Woodson said.
“We were the only reconnaissance team out of the whole division,” he said.
Though Woodson looks back fondly on his tour in Hawaii, he said if he had to call one Army assignment his "permanent" home it would be with the 3rd ID. His service with the division was a period in his career he “definitely enjoyed,” he said.
When asked why he made a career of the Army, Woodson had a simple explanation.
“I actually enjoyed it,” he said. “There was a sense of family. When I first joined it was just to try to figure out what I wanted to do.”
Woodson said that near the end of his first enlistment he discussed with his wife and decided to re-enlist. He was proud to be serving, he said.
His career instilled a sense of pride in not only himself but also in the men and women who are currently serving. Woodson pointed out that military service in the United States is especially significant, given the nation’s armed forces are all-volunteer organizations.
He joked about how he and his family found their way to the Albemarle area.
“Well, I guess we threw a dart at the map and it landed on Elizabeth City,” he said.
When it came time for Woodson to retire, he and his wife owned property in Alabama. They thought that would be where they’d retire. However, his wife started searching online for homes along the East Coast. That search led them to Elizabeth City.
“We found us a house we liked and made an offer,” he said, adding they have since sold the Alabama property.
According to Woodson’s professional biography, he also served a tour as a drill sergeant and is the former command sergeant major of the U.S. Army Cadet Command at Fort Knox. His service medals and ribbons include a Legion of Merit, three Bronze Star medals, an Iraq campaign medal, a combat action badge and parachutist badge, plus several others. He’s also a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 and a lifetime member of the 82nd Airborne Association.
Woodson and his wife Natalie Woodson have two daughters.