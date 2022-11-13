2022 veterans special section, Woodson

Retired U.S. Army Command Sgt. Major John Woodson served 27 years before retiring in February 2020. His career included three deployments each to Iraq and Afghanistan.

 Photo courtesy John Woodson

Retired U.S. Army veteran John Woodson completed basic training in 1994 at Fort Knox, Kentucky. Nearly three decades later, he retired as a command sergeant major while assigned to a familiar place: Fort Knox.

Woodson, 48, retired in February 2020 after serving in the Army for 27 years. His career included three deployments each to Iraq and Afghanistan.