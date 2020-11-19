Word of praise
On Saturday morning, November 14, I came in to the Office of the Clerk of Superior Court and found two employees of Albemarle Glass (Elizabeth City) installing an aluminum framework within which to mount glass barriers atop our front counter.
The aluminum framework is attractive, and matches the exterior framework at our main office entrance and that of the Register of Deeds across the hall. The workers were polite and efficient, and their finished product speaks well of their professionalism.
Responses from coworkers upon arrival this morning ranged from, “WOW,” to “That’s amazing.”
Please allow me to state my appreciation on behalf of my staff for your having taken the expensive steps toward ensuring the safety and security of our workplace.
While still a work in progress, we look forward to performing our more often than ever, hazardous duties within a more safe and secure environment.
Hostility is on the rise inside the courtroom, in the hallways, on the front porch, in the parking lots, and even while in custody of the bailiffs.
An additional benefit of the barrier is protection from the Coronavirus, COVID-19 constant exposures. At least weekly we have customers inside our offices who have been exposed or currently claim to have symptoms of the virus.
Our County is blessed with dedicated employees, albeit sometimes things take a while to come to fruition. Currently during our many sessions of court, we have trained and competent, manned security at the front entrance to the Courthouse.
We also have on-site health care providers performing COVID screening and medical assistance when and where needed. Plans are in the works to upgrade our “panic buttons” to ensure that when needed, law enforcement assistance will be quickly dispatched.
We here in Chowan lived on the edge of disaster for many years, and I am thankful for the attention now being paid toward our plight, the legal community’s plight, and the courthouse customer’s plight.
Sincerely, and with much appreciation,
Mike McArthur
Clerk of Superior Court, Chowan County