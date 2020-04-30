Proper choice of words can be critical to democracy, while a slip of the tongue can wound good governance in such a way that’s not easy to ignore or forget.
Eyewitness accounts report Councilman Frank Norman may have had some choice words during a recent Town Council meeting for how he feels Mayor Earnell Brown is managing Town Hall – as if she were Hitler.
Apologize
During budget planning, Norman sent an email through his council account, dated April 23, to Mayor Brown, Mayor Pro Tem Ashley Hodges, Town Manager Pam Hurdle along with Councilors Quentin Jackson and Jerry Mimlitsch that says:
“It was agreed that we would not pay you and you, Madam Mayor, need to back off. You are not a Mayor-Manager form of government.”
Then in all caps to emphasize his point, Norman wrote: “IT IS A COUNCIL MANAGER AND I AM TIRED OF YOU WALKING AROUND HERE LIKE ADOLF HITLER. NOW UNTIL YOU GET TWO MORE VOTES, BACK THE HELL OFF.”
Apologize publicly to Mayor Brown.
Councilman Norman has long insisted that Town government is guided by council, that the mayor just presides over meetings, more or less as a figurehead, so he contends that Mayor Brown is overstepping her boundaries.
Intelligent folks can debate all day about the mayor’s role in Town governance, separation of powers and much more without repeatedly invoking an evil German dictator who plunged the world into World War II.
Councilman Norman, comparing Hitler to a small town mayor you disagree with tends to cheapen the suffering of millions of people who were killed in concentration camps during the Holocaust. Many folks might find that offensive.
Councilman Norman, while you can say what you want because it is a free country, unlike Nazi Germany, is it wise to undercut your point by making rude comments that reflect poorly not just toward your reputation, but Town Council, Hertford and the people who elected you?
Even Councilman Jackson, who is no shrinking violet when it comes to criticizing the mayor, is backing away from your comments.
Apologize
Comparing the mayor to Hitler – that crosses a line; a tactic that must be dismissed the same as if racism was injected into debate without cause.
The term censure comes to mind as a means to protect the manner, methods and tone of debate so that lawmakers, be it the US Senate or Hertford Town Council, don’t descend into a chaos of name calling when deliberating policy decisions.
Rather than invoke this nuclear option, apologize to Mayor Brown.
Councilman Norman – you know better than to lob this kind of hyperbole into the public sphere. You’ve done a lot for the community – be it organizing a toy drive at Christmas or assisting Town Hall’s plans to provide meals to folks on Saturdays, why sully your reputation with a poor choice of words?
Councilman Norman – you speak your mind and do your best to represent the community, so surely you know what that you’ve said cuts away at Hertford’s reputation.
Apologize publicly so that council can continue its march forward toward restoring the people’s trust.