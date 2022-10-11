A Halloween community event will be held on Dobbs Street between Hyde Park and Edenton Road Street at 7 p.m.
Yacht Club breakfast
The Holiday Island Yacht Club will host a breakfast fundraiser at 744 Holiday Island Lane, Hertford, from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Menu will include scrambled eggs, hash browns, pancakes/waffles to order, bacon and/or sausage, grits, oatmeal, coffee, tea or juice.Cost is $7 for members, $9 for non-members.
Walk for Hunger
Open Door of Perquimans County will hold its Walk for Hunger, starting at the Perquimans County Library, at 9 a.m.
OCT. 21-23
‘A Time to Remember’
Carolina Moon Theater in Hertford will stage performances of “A Time to Remember,” an original play based on Hertford life during World War II, at 110 W. Academy St., Hertford, Friday, Oct. 21, at 7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 22, at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 23, at 4 p.m. The play will also be performed at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28 and at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30. For tickets, call 252-426-5102 or visit carolinamoontheater.org.
Ghost Walk
The Masons will host the first-ever Ghost Walk in Hertford from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. each evening. The event will include five locations and highlight the lives of five Masons who lived in Perquimans County in the early 1900s. Tickets are $10 and available at Larry’s Drive In, Barley and Vine, and the Perquimans Chamber of Commerce. For information about wheelchair access, contact (252) 331-3535, (252) 339-4927 or (252) 313-0295.
Seeds of Success
The Seeds of Success youth program will meet at the Perquimans Community Center from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Quaker monument
A ceremony rededicating the Quaker monument will be held at the corner of Church and Newby streets at 3 p.m.
OCT. 28
Trunk or Treat
A Trunk or Treat program sponsored by the Perquimans Chamber of Commerce will be held at Church Street at 4:30 p.m.
OCT. 29
Seeds of Success
The Seeds of Success youth program will be held at the Perquimans Community Center from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.