Though Historic Hertford has sponsored Toast The Perquimans for the last 3 years, COVID-19 restrictions prohibit the traditional event so the festival’s organizers have decided to go virtual. This is a beer tasting done virtually on Zoom.
Historic Hertford uses the funds from this event to support Grand Illumination, Breakfast with Santa, Downtown Beautification (plantings, banners, etc.), façade grants, etc.
Facts about Toast the Perquimans gone virtual
• Date: Saturday, October 3
• Time: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
• How: Zoom
• How do you participate – Go to historichertfordinc.org Click on the information link on the home page.
• Click on tickets link to make a purchase. Purchase includes a 6 pack of 6 different craft beers plus 2 tasting glasses
• Receive a receipt with zoom link and pickup dates, time and place (pick up at Hertford Bay Tap House, September 30 and Oct. 1 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
• Invite your friends and neighbors to join you as we all practice social distancing
• Zoom will be broadcast from Barley & Vine, 119 N. Church Street, Hertford
• Jim Smith, co-owner of Barley & Vine, will discuss the various beers.
• Adam Nixon, a well-know local musician, will play some of your favorite tunes and take some requests.
• As you taste various beers, compare them, and select your favorite. During Zoom, let us know your favorite. We will announce the People’s Choice
• Have fun
• All orders must be received by midnight, September 24.
Call Susan Cox, 252-562-4302 if you have questions.